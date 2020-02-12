Rovio refocusing mobile streaming service Hatch to save $6.5 million in 2020

Rovio is looking to refocus the efforts of its mobile game streaming subsidiary Hatch in a move that will look to save the firm $6.5 million in 2020.

Going forward, the streaming service will focus its efforts towards Hatch Kids, a subscription-based entertainment streaming service tailored for children and families.

According to the Finnish studio's financials, Hatch cost the firm €10.9 million ($11.8 million) in 2019. This new initiative looks to bring that amount down to €4.9 million ($5.3 million) for 2020, a saving of approximately €6 million ($6.5 million)

Slow 5G roll-out

Reasons for the shift were put down to the roll-out of 5G networks being slower than anticipated, alongside the competitive landscape for in-game streaming becoming "more challenging" during 2019.

Hatch Kids is currently in soft launch in Finland and Sweden on Android, with Rovio stating that early performance of the service has been "encouraging".

Rovio recently soft-launched Angry Birds Tennis in the US and Mexico, a new sport PvP real-time sports title starring the company's mascots.

