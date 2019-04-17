Supercell’s Brawl Stars is making $50 million a month

Supercell’s latest hit Brawl Stars shows little signs of slowing down as estimated sales to date pass $200 million.

The news comes from Sensor Tower, which just over a month ago claimed the game had generated $150 million in its first 90 days - meaning the title is consistently raking in an average of $50 million a month.

South Korea growth

Spending is still highest in the US, with players in the country making up 21 per cent ($42 million) of sales. It’s a slender lead over South Korea though, which makes up 19 per cent of spending at $38 million.

However, over the last month South Korea made up 27 per cent of revenue compared to 17 per cent for the US, suggesting it will soon take over as the title's most lucrative country,

Overall Brawl Stars is estimated to have been downloaded more than 87 million times on the App Store and Google Play.

We recently covered just how well Brawl Stars is doing on the South Korea mobile charts, ahead of the game’s upcoming launch in China.

The Pocket Gamer Connects conference will be heading to Supercell's home city, Helsinki, on October 1st and 2nd 2019.

