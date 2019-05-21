News

Battle royale Garena Free Fire generated $90 million in Q1 2019

Battle royale shooter Garena Free Fire generated $90 million in global player spending in Q1 2019, according to Sensor Tower data.

It’s the game’s best quarter yet, with sales increasing 18 per cent. It beat its previous best record of $76 million from Q4 2018.

Brazil players contributed the largest amount of spending at $27.9 million, which represented 31 per cent of overall spending for the quarter. Thailand followed in second at $9.9 million, or 11 per cent.

US players accounted for the fourth largest revenue at $8.5 million (9.4 per cent). However compared to Q4 2018 this number more than doubled, giving evidence to Garena’s rise in the country.

Brazil biggest contributors

An estimated 73 million new players installed the game throughout the same period.

Brazil again topped the list by bringing in 14.6 million new downloads, representing 20 per cent of the overall total. Garena Free Fire grew 81 per cent year-on-year in terms of installs.

The top battle royale games on mobile have collectively surpassed $2 billion in less than two years, with Garena Free Fire placing among the top five releases.


