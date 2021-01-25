The mobile digital games market was up 5% in December

The worldwide digital games market saw a 15 per cent increase year-on-year in December 2020, according to SuperData.

Moreover, the mobile market was up five per cent year-on-year, while console and PC saw an increase of 16 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively.

On the mobile front, Pokémon Go proved to be the top-grossing game last month.

Last year proved to be huge for Niantic's augmented reality title, as not only did it generate $1 billion in 2020, but it also broke $4 billion in lifetime revenue.

Meanwhile, Free Fire claimed second place, another game that experienced great success last year. The battle royale title grabbed the inaugural Esports Mobile Game of the Year award.

Furthermore, Garena's title was the most downloaded mobile game in 2020.

Top five

Moving on, Peacekeeper Elite - China's localised version of PUBG Mobile - came in at No.3.

Last year, Tencent's battle royale was one of five games to generate $1 billion worldwide, alongside Pokémon Go, Coin Master, Roblox and Honor of Kings.

December's top five grossing games were rounded off with open-world RPG Genshin Impact and King's Candy Crush Saga. The former of which generated nearly $400 million in two months.