Garena Free Fire picks up first Esports Mobile Game of the Year award

By , Staff Writer

Garena Free Fire won big at The Esports Awards 2020 as it took home the Esports Mobile Game of the Year Accolade.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was held digitally via twitch.

Not only did the battle royale title pick up the prize, but it was the first mobile title to do so as this year was the first time the category was included. Garena Free Fire recorded 80 million daily active users in May, proving that the game still holds a great player base.

However, Garena faced some tough competition as its fellow nominees were Arena of Valor, Call of Duty: Mobile, PUBG Mobile, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Mobile Legends and Clash of Clans.

On fire

Last year, the battle royale game was the most downloaded title of the year. Moreover, in the first nine months of 2020, Free Fire picked up 220 million installs, making it the most installed mobile title so far in 2020.

Garena Free Fire producer Harold Teo claimed that the team was "humbled and honoured" to have picked up the award. Furthermore, they will continue to work hard to "help more people around the world love Free Fire."


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

