News

Garena Free Fire records 80 million daily active users

Garena Free Fire records 80 million daily active users
By , Staff Writer

Garena's mobile battle royale Free Fire has broken its record for daily active users as it hit 80 million.

Previously, its record was 60 million, as shared in March 2020. In terms of downloads, Free Fire came third in the global downloads list for Google Play for Q1 2020.

Forrest Li, CEO and chairman of Garena parent company Sea, claimed that game's user growth was down to "our constant efforts to engage new and existing users with fresh, creative and highly localised content."

A changing fight

Such efforts include a ranked mode for clash squad matches and the title's new map. Furthermore, Li said that "alongside these global content pushes, our local teams are focused on developing highly localised content for our users."

In November 2019, Free Fire broke $1 billion in lifetime revenue, of which $90 million was generated in the first quarter of that year.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

1 Interview Jan 1st, 2020

Garena's Jason Ng on the rise of sophisticated gameplay on mobile

27 News Nov 19th, 2019

Garena’s battle royale game Free Fire surpasses $1 billion of lifetime revenue

6 News May 21st, 2019

Battle royale Garena Free Fire generated $90 million in Q1 2019

News Jan 29th, 2020

Free Fire studio Garena acquires Phoenix Labs for an estimated $150 million

News Oct 11th, 2019

Mario Kart Tour was the most downloaded mobile title in September

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies