Garena Free Fire records 80 million daily active users

Garena's mobile battle royale Free Fire has broken its record for daily active users as it hit 80 million.

Previously, its record was 60 million, as shared in March 2020. In terms of downloads, Free Fire came third in the global downloads list for Google Play for Q1 2020.

Forrest Li, CEO and chairman of Garena parent company Sea, claimed that game's user growth was down to "our constant efforts to engage new and existing users with fresh, creative and highly localised content."

A changing fight

Such efforts include a ranked mode for clash squad matches and the title's new map. Furthermore, Li said that "alongside these global content pushes, our local teams are focused on developing highly localised content for our users."

In November 2019, Free Fire broke $1 billion in lifetime revenue, of which $90 million was generated in the first quarter of that year.