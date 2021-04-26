Garena opens pre-registrations for Free Fire Max for MENA users

Garena has opened pre-registration for its upcoming title Free Fire MAX, which is due out 9 June.



As seen on the game's website, players need to register their interest in the next 40 days.

However, this is limited to the MENA region.

Moreover, Garena is offering community rewards, with a new prize to be given to players for each registration milestone hit.

At the time of writing, 367,000 people have signed up, thus unlocking two out of the five community rewards.

The following three prizes will be awarded when the pre-registration count hits 500,000, one million and two million.

If those goodies are not enough, players can also invite friends to collect other rewards.

Battle time

Garena Free Fire MAX enhances the experience of the long-standing battle royale.

"Get the next level experience, quality, graphics, and lots of new features only in Free Fire MAX," reads the website.

Free Fire itself has been popular since its release in 2017, attracting 80 million daily active users as of May 2020.