Huawei names Free Fire as the best shooting and multiplayer game on AppGallery

Huawei has named the best gaming apps of 2020 on its storefront AppGallery.

There were five categories, best shooting and multiplayer game, best family and casual game, best role-playing game, best strategy game and best sports and racing game.

The winners have been recognised for their user experience, storytelling, design, innovation and accessibility.

In the first category, best shooting and multiplayer, Garena Free Fire was crowned the winner. Yet another accolade for the battle royale to add to its collections after it picked up the first Esports Mobile Game of the Year award.

However, World of Tanks Blitz and Standoff 2 both received an honourable mention.

Simply the best

Next, Archero reigned supreme as the best family and casual game. Meanwhile, popular puzzler Gardenscapes and Lego Duplo World were also recognised as top performers in the category.

Moving on to RPGs, Lilith Games' AFK Arena – which recently partnered Elijah Wood – was picked as the winner. However, Com2uS' Summoners War picked up an honourable mention.

Meanwhile, best strategy game was awarded to Dystopia: Contest of Heroes while Lords Mobile and State of survival: Survive the Zombie Apocalypse were also considered.

Finally, Asphalt 9: Legends was recognised as the best sports and racing game. Fishing Clash and Top Eleven - Be a soccer manager were honourable mentions.

Better than the rest

"At Huawei, we're continuing to see tremendous growth in the mobile gaming industry, with this app category appealing to almost every demographic of society by helping people to escape the real world for a short while, whether as a way to relax at home, pass the time on their commute or as a chance to catch up with friends," said Huawei vice president of mobile services in Europe Dr Jaime Gonzalo.

"The AppGallery Europe Editors' Choice Game Awards recognise the developers whose imaginative vision for a compelling gaming experience enabled users to take part in larger-than-life adventures."