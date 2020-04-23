News

SuperData: Pokemon GO revenue evolved by 18% to $111 million in March 2020

By , Staff Writer

Niantic's Pokemon GO revenue grew by 18 per cent to $111 million for the month of March 2020.

This was one of a number of stats revealed by SuperData, which also stated that mobile games revenue was up 15 per cent year-over-year to $5.7 billion during March.

Pokemon GO's rise can potentially be put down to the number of adjustments the developer implemented to help people play the game easier without leaving the house, as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Digital mobile sales

Mobile game digital sales for March were revealed too, with Tencent's Honor of Kings topping the chart. Following this was Gardenscapes from Playrix and Candy Crush Saga from King.

Real-time strategy war game Last Shelter Survival from Long Tech Network achieved a strong month for sales at fourth position, after launching in January. Pokemon GO then rounded out the top five.

Niantic recently took on former Square head of product Megan Quinn as its new chief operating officer.

Games such as Pokemon GO, Honor of Kings and Candy Crush Saga helped propel mobile game revenue to $64.4 billion in 2019.

Matthew Forde
