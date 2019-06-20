Speak at the first ever Pocket Gamer Connects MENA this November

This autumn will see the first ever Pocket Gamer Connects MENA as the international events series heads to the city of Amman, Jordan for two days of B2B networking, conference seminars, indie pitches and more. And it could be your chance to reach a whole new audience by joining us as one of the 80 world-class speakers.

Pocket Gamer Connects MENA features no fewer than eight tracks delivered by some of the world’s leading experts in the games industry, covering topics ranging from trade trends and the business of games to culture in the workplace.

Call for speakers

We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects MENA to get in touch. We’re particularly looking for experts on these topics:

Influencer marketing

Blockchain/cryptocurrency/ICO

Live ops

Esports

Company culture

Team management

Technical workshops

Diversity

Indie success/failure stories

Business strategy

'Big data'

Game mechanics

Audio design

Game production

Narrative development

Social platform gaming

UX

Talent acquisition

Growth

Monetisation

UA

Financing (particularly real-world 'case studies')

Global markets (data focus)

Publishing principles

Localisation

Piracy

AI/machine learning

We’re also seeking speakers for Helsinki this October and London later in January 2020, while there are just a few spaces left to speak in Hong Kong this July 17th and 18th too.

If you’d like to share your expert insight with our industry audience at any of these events, be it a seminar or a panel debate, submit your proposal here.

If you have any problems with the form, please email patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.

Not much of a speaker?

Not to worry, not all of us are natural born presenters. But that’s not the only way to get involved with Pocket Gamer Connects MENA. Come join us in Jordan this November - our Super Early Bird ticket rates are now open with massive savings up to $310! Book now!