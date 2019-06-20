Speak at the first ever Pocket Gamer Connects MENA this November

This autumn will see the first ever Pocket Gamer Connects MENA as the international events series heads to the city of Amman, Jordan for two days of B2B networking, conference seminars, indie pitches and more. And it could be your chance to reach a whole new audience by joining us as one of the 80 world-class speakers.
Pocket Gamer Connects MENA features no fewer than eight tracks delivered by some of the world’s leading experts in the games industry, covering topics ranging from trade trends and the business of games to culture in the workplace.
Call for speakers
We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects MENA to get in touch. We’re particularly looking for experts on these topics:
- Influencer marketing
- Blockchain/cryptocurrency/ICO
- Live ops
- Esports
- Company culture
- Team management
- Technical workshops
- Diversity
- Indie success/failure stories
- Business strategy
- 'Big data'
- Game mechanics
- Audio design
- Game production
- Narrative development
- Social platform gaming
- UX
- Talent acquisition
- Growth
- Monetisation
- UA
- Financing (particularly real-world 'case studies')
- Global markets (data focus)
- Publishing principles
- Localisation
- Piracy
- AI/machine learning
We’re also seeking speakers for Helsinki this October and London later in January 2020, while there are just a few spaces left to speak in Hong Kong this July 17th and 18th too.
If you’d like to share your expert insight with our industry audience at any of these events, be it a seminar or a panel debate, submit your proposal here.
If you have any problems with the form, please email patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.
Not much of a speaker?
Not to worry, not all of us are natural born presenters. But that’s not the only way to get involved with Pocket Gamer Connects MENA. Come join us in Jordan this November - our Super Early Bird ticket rates are now open with massive savings up to $310! Book now!
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?