Find out what awaits you at the first ever Pocket Gamer Connects MENA

Europe’s biggest B2B conference for the games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects heads to Jordan for the first time on November 2nd and 3rd and it’s shaping up to be a great show.

800 game industry professionals will head to the city of Amman from not only Asia, but from Europe and the USA as well. From C-level executives to independent developers and students, you’ll find them all there.

8 jam-packed conference tracks

The conference schedule spans across both days with incredible analysis and insight for all industry professionals. Delivered by 80 speakers, you can expect over 35 hours of cutting-edge content ranging from the games industry’s latest industry trends to influencers and LiveOps.

The showfloor

The expo space will contain a dedicated showcase area for developers, big or small, to show off their talent to an industry audience. The Big Indie Zone is an area focused on the work of indie teams and lone developers and it’s a vibrant and creative expo area for publishers looking to sign promising titles. It's always one of the most popular features at the conference.

Not only that, but it’s also a great opportunity for Indies to come together and catch up with old friends or make new ones, and see what the competition is working on.

Unlimited tools of networking

At Pocket Gamer Connects, we give you the tools to make the connections that are crucial for your business. With 800 attendees joining us, our online meeting scheduler is free to all delegates, so you can organise your meetings with ease.

And if that wasn’t enough, check out our SpeedMatch sessions, which pair developers speed-dating-style with publishers, connecting you to other gaming professionals quickly and efficiently.

Looking for investment?

2019 is a year of firsts for Pocket Gamer Connects, and another is our brand new Investor Connector! Joining us for our trip to the MENA region, this event pairs pre-selected applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

Meet the media

We welcome the mainstream and specialist media to our shows, allowing you to raise awareness for your project outside the conference and into the gaming world.

Big Indie Pitch

The ever popular and ever-growing Very Big Indie Pitch also makes a welcome return in Jordan, with thousands of dollars worth of prizes and the opportunity to gain valuable feedback from our expert judges.

Time to party!

Pocket Gamer Connects isn’t complete without our Global Connects Party! Held on the first night, it’s an incredible opportunity to carry on the networking until late while enjoying a free bar, finger food and music.

Come make some new connections, friends and amazing memories to take away!

Call for speakers

Super Early Bird tickets are on sale with savings of up $310 if you book now!

We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects MENA to get in touch. We’re also seeking speakers for Helsinki this October and London later in January 2020.

If you’d like to share your expert insight with our industry audience at any of these events, be it a seminar or a panel debate, submit your proposal here. If you have any problems with the form, please email patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.

Save money!

