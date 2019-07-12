Clash of Clans had its best revenue month for two years in June

Supercell’s Clash of Clans had its best month in terms of revenue for two years in the month of June 2019, according to Sensor Tower.
The free-to-play strategy title made approximately $76 million across the App Store and Google Play from worldwide spending.
This increase in revenue seems to have originated from the introduction of a season pass subscription at the start of June, giving the game its highest-earning month since June 2017.
Players in the US contributed the highest portion with $37 million or 47 per cent of the overall total grossed. Following this, was Germany users that spent just over $6 million or 8 per cent of revenue, while China ranked in third by bringing in $4 million which equalled to 5 per cent.
$6.2 billion to date
From the first half of 2019, Clash of Clans has brought in an estimated $334 million globally, which is a 26 per cent increase over the $265 million generated in the first half of 2018.
Since launching in January 2014, Supercell’s prized asset has been downloaded more than 621 million times, totalling an overall revenue of $6.2 billion.
With the title continuing to make hand over fist, Supercell recently confirmed that it will be taking its $1 million Clash of Clans World Championship to Hamburg on October 25th to 27th.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?