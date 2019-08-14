News

US video game console and mobile tariff delayed until December

By , Staff Writer

The US government has pushed back its plan to impose a 10 per cent tariff on game console and mobile phone imports to December.

The Trump Administration announced that the extra tax - that was due to affect electronic products such as mobile phones, laptops and video game consoles arriving into the US from September 1st - will now be enacted on December 15th, 2019.

The reasoning behind this move has been cited as to reduce the impact to holiday shopping in the country.

As a result of Apple products not being included in the September tariff, the firm saw its stock rise by 4.2 per cent. Nintendo also saw an increase of 4.3 per cent for the same reason. The company's new Switch Lite console launches on September 20th. 

Proposed 25 per cent

In May, the US government had suggested that the trade war with China could see a 25 per cent tariff imposed on game console imports. 

Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo all banded together to release a joint statement against the proposed tariffs, pointing out the damage it could inflict on the games industry and its employees. Apple simultaneously filed a public comment citing the effect on its hardware business. 

Nintendo meanwhile withdrew partial Switch production in China in preparation for the new ruling.

10 per cent settled

“Certain products are being removed from the tariff list based on health, safety, national security and other factors and will not face additional tariffs of 10 per cent,” said the US Trade Representative.

“Further, as part of USTR’s public comment and hearing process, it was determined that the tariff should be delayed to December 15th for certain articles. Products in this group include, for example, cell phones, laptop computers, video game consoles, certain toys, computer monitors, and certain items of footwear and clothing.

“USTR intends to conduct an exclusion process for products subject to the additional tariff.”


