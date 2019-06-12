Nintendo withdraws some Switch production in China amidst US trade war

Nintendo has reportedly withdrawn a section of its Switch production in China amidst the possible negative impact of US tariffs on Chinese-made electronics.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, three sources who all work on Nintendo’s supply chain for the console claimed that production is being pulled out in some capacity, with manufacturing now shifting to Southeast Asia.

Exploring other areas

Part of this move includes the cheaper Switch model and high-end edition of the consoles that are rumoured to be launched in the future as a replacement for the 3DS.

The reasoning for this move is to do with the ongoing US-China trade war, which could see the States impose a 25 per cent tariff on imported game consoles.

A representative from Nintendo confirmed that the majority of Nintendo Switch systems are made in China, however the firm is always open to exploring new areas for where its production lies.

