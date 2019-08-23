Razer and Tencent collaborate for cloud gaming standards

Hardware firm Razer has teamed up with Chinese tech and entertainment giant Tencent to help definite standard practices for cloud gaming.

The partnership with Tencent Cloud was revealed on the former firm's website, with the duo hoping to launch hardware that's compatible with Tencent's Cloud games infrastructure, in addition to integrating this tech into Razer's software.

Razer has also said it will help Tencent Cloud's overseas expansion.

“The collaboration between Razer and Tencent dates back to the days of Crossfire in 2008, and we are delighted that this relationship has gone from strength to strength with a shared commitment to bringing the best experience to the gamer community," said Razer CEO and co-founder Min-Liang Tan (pictured, main).

"Thanks to a continuous strengthening of our cooperation, we can offer an unrivalled cloud-based gaming experience to our increasingly sophisticated gaming community, supported by our integrated ecosystem of hardware, software and services.”

The boss of Tencent Cloud's games arm, Yang Yu, added: “Tencent Cloud launched the industry’s first full-stack cloud gaming solution that integrates Tencent’s leading audio and video transmission technology Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC). Razer’s industry-leading products and technologies provide a good supplement to end-user devices. We are delighted to work together with Razer to offer our users an exceptional cloud gaming experience.”

This follows Tencent teaming up with Intel for its new Instant Play streaming service, with the chip maker saying that cloud tech will the addressable audience for video games. Meanwhile, the Chinese giant started testing another streaming service called Start in China in March.

This story was originally published on PCGamesInsider.biz.