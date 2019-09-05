News

Switch Online SNES games, Deadly Premonition 2 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons headline Nintendo Direct

By , Senior Editor

Nintendo had a host of upcoming game announcements during its Direct presentation as it sets its stall out for the coming months and year ahead.

One of the big reveals of the stream was the announcement that Nintendo Switch Online members will be getting 20 classic SNES games available for free as part of their subscription.

Titles set to launch for NSO include Star Fox, Super Mario Kart, Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island, F-Zero, Pilot Wings, Super Mario World and more.

SNES games will be available to subscribers from September 5th. Further titles are expected to be added to the library in the future.

A SNES controller is also available for NSO members for £26.99 ($29.99).

Surprise Switch-bound sequel

Elsewhere there was the surprise reveal of Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, set to arrive on the Switch in 2020. The game is a follow-up to the cult-classic Deadly Premonition, which is also coming to the console shortly after the Direct.

A fresh trailer was also shown for what will be one of 2020’s biggest Switch game releases, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game is set to release on Switch on March 20th 2020, after it was delayed from its previous expected 2019 release window.

There were a host of other announcements during the Direct, including the free-to-play Super Kirby Clash, which is available now; Return of the Obra Dinn, heading to Switch in autumn; and Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore, heading to the platform on January 17th 2020.

Another interesting reveal was that Larian’s Divinity: Original Sin 2, coming to Switch shortly after the Direct presentation, will allow players to share cloud-saves between Steam and the console.

You can check out all the new and upcoming games included in the Nintendo Direct below.

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) - March 20th 2020
  • Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection (Ubisoft) - December 6th 2019
  • Call of Cthulhu (Focus Home Interactive) - October 8th 2019
  • Daemon X Machina (Marvelous Inc) - September 13th 2019
  • Dauntless (Phoenix Labs) - Coming soon
  • Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise (Rising Star Games) - 2020
  • Deadly Premonition Origins - Available shortly after Direct presentation
  • Devil May Cry 2 (Capcom) - September 19th 2019
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition (Larian) - Available shortly after Direct presentation
  • Doom 64 (Bethesda) - November 22nd 2019
  • Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition (Nintendo) - September 27th 2019
  • Farming Simulator 20 (Focus Home Interactive) - December 3rd 2019
  • GRID Autosport (Codemasters) - September 19th 2019
  • Just Dance 2020 (Ubisoft) - November 5th 2019
  • Little Town Hero (Game Freak) - October 16th 2019
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo) - October 31st 2019
  • Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (SEGA) - November 8th 2019
  • NBA 2K20 (2K) - September 6th 2019
  • Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch (Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe S.A.S.) - September 20th 2019
  • Overwatch (Blizzard) - October 15th 2019
  • Pokemon Sword and Shield (Game Freak) - November 15th 2019
  • Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC) - Autumn 2019
  • Rogue Company (Hi-Rez Studios) - 2020
  • Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast (Aspyr) - September 24th 2019
  • Super Kirby Clash (HAL Laboratory) - Available shortly after Direct presentation
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo) - September 20th 2019
  • The Outer Worlds (Private Division) - Coming soon
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition (CD Projekt S.A.) - October 15th 2019
  • Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore (Nintendo) - January 17th 2020
  • Trials of Mana (Square Enix) - April 24th 2020
  • Vampyr (Focus Home Interactive) - October 29th 2019
  • Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Monolith Soft) - 2020


