Fenyx Immortals Rising, Bravely Default II, Hitman III, Control and more are coming to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has dropped its final Nintendo Direct Mini: Partners Showcase for the year.

Various announcements and updates were offered on games that have been created by Nintendo's development and publishing partners.

Proceedings were kicked off with Square Enix's Bravely Default II, the game will launch on Nintendo Switch next year, on February 26th. However, preorders for the game have commenced on the Nintendo eShop.

Next, Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town was announced, the game will see players take over a farm where they will need to grow and harvest crops. As well as look after livestock. The game will be released on March 23rd, 2021.

Time to survive yet another apocalypse, as Paradox Interactive's Surviving The Aftermath becomes available in Spring 2021.

In the clouds

Ubisoft's highly anticipated Greek mythological adventure Immortals Fenyx Rising, formerly known as Gods and Monsters, will be available for Nintendo Switch on December 3rd. The game will feature unlockable skills, customisation and a host of monsters from the legends of Greece.

Two major titles have been confirmed to be coming to Nintendo's console, via cloud gaming. The first of which is Hitman, Switch players will at long last be able to take control of the deadly Agent 47 in Hitman III.

Furthermore, Control, developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by 505 Games, will become available on Switch through a cloud version of the Ultimate Edition.

Further announcements

Unsurprisingly, Nintendo's upcoming hack and slash Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity closed out the final Partners Showcase. Today, a demo for the game became available, from which all data saved can be transferred to the full game if bought when it releases on November 20th.

Other games to get a mention during the showcase include: