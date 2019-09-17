Super Smash Bros. Ultimate mashes the competition at Japan Game Awards 2019

All-star fighting crossover title Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has claimed the top honour at the Japan Game Awards 2019

Presented at the Tokyo Game Show, the game developed by Nintendo received the Grand Award, while fighting off competition from 10 other titles.

Alongside this, the Super Smash Bros. development team earned the 2019 Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Award for their contribution to the project. Creator of Super Smash Bros. and the Kirby series Masahiro Sakurai accepted the award.

The game has gone on to sell 14.7 million copies for the Nintendo Switch, since its launch in December 2018.

Knockout

Smash Ultimate also beat out all other challengers to claim the Best Sales Award as well as the Global Award for a Japanese Product to round out an unforgettable night for the development team.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the fifth instalment in the series, with numerous characters appearing from all corners of the games media including Mario, Donkey Kong, Link, Pikachu, Solid Snake, Cloud, Pac-Man, Sonic the Hedgehog, Ryu, Simon Belmont and more.

Most recently, Microsoft and Nintendo collaborated to add Rare icon Banjo-Kazooie to the game.

The full list of winners from the awards show can be viewed here.