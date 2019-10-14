Meet your next business partner, publisher or investor at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan 2019

Whether you’re looking for a project to invest in, or a publisher to take your game to the next level, conferences are the best way to meet industry representatives from around the world. Our own series of events takes place five times a year in different territories and is famous for being a place to make essential connections – because we create opportunities to network with a string of fringe activities.

Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan is just weeks away from making its debut in the Middle East, and while the full conference schedule was revealed last week - which feature some of the biggest names in the games industry, such as Unity, Ubisoft, Epic Games, King, Wargaming and more - there’s much more to offer at the two-day B2B event.

Before the doors open on November 2nd and 3rd, our free online meeting scheduler will enable you to arrange face time with the 500 attending professionals. The Pitch & Match matchmaking system goes online later this week so this is the perfect time to register for a ticket. Once in, you’ll be able to see who else has registered, and send them requests to connect.

Fancy networking with even more speed and efficiency? Why not try our Publisher SpeedMatch session? This curated event pairs developers and publishers together in a series of speed-dating type style meetings. Or if you’re looking for investment, you can sign up to our Investor Connector and have one-on-one meetings with investors looking to spend in the right sector. With Publisher SpeedMatch and Investor Connector, our experts hand-pick the meetings, so you know you’re meeting the right people.

Showcasing the finest indie talent

There’s also a vibrant and bustling Big Indie Zone expo space where you can meet some of the best independent talents and play their games. There are still a few tables left! You can buy one, but we’re still running a competition to win one, so jot your details down here.

And if you’re one such smart up-and-comers, check out the Big Indie Pitch competition, where developers go head-to-head presenting their games to publishers, media and experienced insiders. Three winning teams will receive a promotional prize and press coverage. It’s a great way to meet industry experts, and it can give a much-needed boost to a new project.

It can be good for business to mix with other attendees informally too. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered. On the evening of day one, Saturday, November 2nd, we’re throwing a party so that you can let your hair down and relax in the company of our staff, speakers, sponsors and other international visitors. The Global Connects Party gives you the opportunity to network until late while enjoying food, drinks and music. This is where industry connections turn into friendships.

Fringe event are free to all our attendees, so if you want to get involved with any of them, book your tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan today!