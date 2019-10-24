Check out the top speakers at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan 2019

Pocket Gamer Connects lands in Jordan for the first time ever next week, November 2nd and 3rd, and it’s shaping up to make an impressive debut with amazing speakers, conference tracks, talks, seminars and panels.
Held at the King Hussein Business Park in Amman with support from the King Abdullah II Fund for Development, the Gaming Lab and the Gaming Summit, 500 industry professionals will attend the B2B event for two days of nonstop networking, 10 conference tracks which feature 70 of the world’s leading authorities from the games industry alongside the finest local talent, showcasing, pitches and much more.
The full schedule is now live, but here are some of the top speakers for every conference track that we're looking forward to hearing from in just a couple of weeks.
Business Of Games 101
Lessons on running a studio from around the world. How do you set up and maintain a company (or find a good job at one!)?
Esports Academy
Hear game makers, hardware vendors and esports teams give insight into the opportunities in competitive gaming
The Growth Track
Essential insight into user acquisition and retention techniques and how to grow your game
Marvellous Mena
Facts, figures and insight into how the region's game industry is performing.
Monetiser
Make the most of mobile advertising, IAPS and other monetisation opportunities in our new focused track
Show Me The Money
Developer Toolkit
Practical and technical talks on the likes of game design, games as a service, marketing and monetisation
Trade Trends
Facts, figures and insight into the latest & hottest industry trends from the Middle East and beyond
Vision And Values
What makes the perfect working environment? How can you attract the best staff? How can we build ethical companies?
Game Maker Insights
Stories from the front line of video game development, case studies and examples
Network, connect and make some memories
Those are some amazing tracks! And at Pocket Gamer Connects, we pride ourselves in being the bridge that connects you to the entire games industry. We will be running a host of fringe events and networking opportunities, allowing you to network out of 500 attendees and even meet some of our top speakers:
- Free online meeting scheduler
- Publisher SpeedMatch
- Investor Connector
- The Very Big Indie Pitch
- Big Indie Zone
- The 4th Annual IMGA MENA
- Global Connects Party
