Win FREE expo space, plus travel and accommodation for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan - ends Thursday

In just under three weeks, Europe’s biggest mobile B2B games industry conference Pocket Gamer Connects lands in Jordan for the first time on November 2nd and 3rd for two days of pitching, showcases, conference talks, networking and more.

The likes of King, Kwalee, Yoozoo, Boombit, Wooga, Epic, Netmarble, Wargaming, Snapchat, Triple Dragon, Unity, Ubisoft and many more will be there - so you really should be too.

You could win the chance to demo your game to the global games industry FREE next month, and developers from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region can win FREE travel and accommodation included.

Both competitions close at midnight this Thursday, 17th October.

About the prizes

Part of the exhibition space, the Big Indie Zone is an area dedicated to helping indie developers reach out to the games industry and showcase their fabulous work to publishers, investors, partners and other lone developers. The showcase tables are worth $650 each.

We have a limited number of free spaces for a select few lucky indies, but we’re also offering FREE TRAVEL AND ACCOMMODATION for two winners from the MENA region!

All you have to do to be in with a chance is enter your details in these forms:

The winners will be allocated at random once we’ve checked you qualify. Don’t forget - both competitions close this Thursday!

About Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

New for 2019, Pocket Gamer Connects heads to Jordan for our first event in the MENA region.

This event will bring together some of the freshest local talent of the region face-to-face with some of the biggest names in the global games industry to share their insights, analysis and thoughts about the territory, and present their ideas for how developers and publishers take advantage of this promising market.

The 10 conference tracks will feature 70 speakers from companies including Tamatem, Zynga, iDreamSky, Wargaming and more, while fringe events include a Very Big Indie Pitch, Investor Connector, Publisher SpeedMatch, and the Global Connects Party.

Tickets are on sale now!