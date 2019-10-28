A special thank you to the sponsors for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

Pocket Gamer Connects expands its reach into the Middle East this week, and we’re proud and grateful to have some of the finest companies backing us on the event’s first trip to Jordan.

As they’re joining us at the King Hussein Business Park in Amman with support from the King Abdullah II Fund, we’d like to give them a special shoutout to these amazing firms that believe in what we do and continue to support our conferences.

Platinum sponsors

Huawei

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) is one of Huawei's three business groups, providing a range of products including mobile phones, wearables, tablets and laptops. Huawei’s products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world’s population, ranking second in the world in mobile phone shipments in 2018. In 2019, Huawei was named number 47 on BrandZ’s Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands and number 79 in Forbes World’s Most Valuable Brands in 2018.

As a leading technology company, Huawei invests a significant amount of its annual sales revenue to research and development efforts and has established 14 research centers around the world. Among these facilities is the Huawei Aesthetics Research Center in Paris. Huawei’s newest R&D center is the Max Berek Innovation Lab in Wetzler, Germany, where Huawei and Leica are jointly researching technologies to improve mobile device camera and image quality.

Gold sponsors

AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer’s technology is found on 98 per cent of the world’s smartphones, making it the global leader in mobile attribution and marketing analytics. AppsFlyer’s platform processes billions of mobile actions every day, empowering app marketers and developers to maximize their marketing ROI.

With Facebook, Google, Twitter, Pinterest, Snap Inc., Tencent and 4,000+ other integrated partners, and clients including HBO, Waze, Alibaba, Skyscanner, Activision and 12,000+ leading brands worldwide, AppsFlyer has 15 global offices to support marketers everywhere. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com.

King Abdullah II Fund

The KAFD focuses on investing in human resources though providing necessary training and support to empower them to contribute to the development of the country's future in line with His Majesty's reform vision at the economic and social spheres.

The KAFD works to harness the potential of the young people in Jordan and encourage innovation and excellence among them through developing their entrepreneurial skills and preparing them to penetrate the labour market. Thus, the KAFD implemented and supported a series of programmes and initiatives under the motto “Active Citizens, Creative and Qualified for the Job Market” to promote youth engagement and enhance leadership skills.

The Gaming Lab

The Gaming Lab will play a major role in the collaboration between academic and corporate entities to develop well-prepared members of the gaming sector throughout promoting game development as a career.

The Lab will also aim to create game business and commerce in Jordan and leverage the existing companies in this growing sector of digital-content, where businesses at a later stage could use the Lab to group test their products using dozens of testers simultaneously.

Tamatem

Tamatem is the leading mobile games publisher in the Arabic speaking region, working with successful international developers to bring their apps into the market. Arabic is the fourth most spoken language in the world and yet, only 1% of online content is available in Arabic. Couple this with the highest ARPPUs in the world and you'll see why Tamatem has been the go-to choice for game developers of all sizes in the Arabic speaking market for five years now.

Adjust

Adjust is the industry leader in mobile measurement, fraud prevention and cybersecurity. Born at the heart of the mobile economy, the globally operating company now has 15 offices around the world. In total, more than 28,000 apps have implemented Adjust's solutions to secure their budgets and improve performance

TPAY

TPAY MOBILE, MEA’s leading merchant acquirer and payment processor for the mobile ecosystem. Launched in 2014, TPAY MOBILE is a mobile payment processor and merchant acquirer with a presence in 18+ countries and a 600+ million addressable user base through 38+ Operators. Proprietary Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) & Direct Wallet Billing (DWB) platform which uses users’ mobile phone balance/bill and e-wallet stored value to make payments.

Deep relationships with over 160 merchants offering 250+ online services, which are curated for the local market with relevant localized content and services. It also provides merchants with data-rich consumer/pricing insights via its platform.

Silver sponsors

iDreamSky

Building a 24/7 online and offline entertainment and lifestyle platform through technology and innovation. An innovative mobile game publisher in China.

Bronze sponsors

Snap Inc

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world and have fun together.

Category sponsors

Very Big Indie Pitch: Kwalee (associate), Plug In Digital (associate)

Global Connects Party: Tamatem

Meeting Points: Libring

Track sponsors

Trade Trends: Tamatem

Marvellous Mena: Tamatem

Associate Sponsors

Thank you all - we couldn’t do it without you!

About Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

Part of the Connects international series of B2B events for the games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan will be our first adventure to the MENA region, and will attract 500 industry professionals from all around the world, as well as some of the finest local talent.

Alongside a total of 10 conference tracks, there will be space on the show floor dedicated to indie developers showcasing their games, Very Big Indie Pitch, investor matchmaking, publisher SpeedMatch, the 4th Annual IMGA MENA, and the Global Connects Party.

Each of these events are fantastic opportunities to connect with the entire games industry, and they are free to all attendees!

