PUBG Mobile rolls out real-time anti-cheat system

By , Staff Writer

PUBG Corp has rolled out an upgraded anti-cheat detection system that can ban PUBG Mobile players in real-time.

The advanced detection technology is able to scan for suspected software and modified game data to put a stop to users trying to cheat the game.

To constantly combat hackers, PUBG Mobile employs a massive library where the firm cross-references any suspicious activity.

On top of this, the developers utilise “game observation techniques” to help identify players using unfair means to gain an advantage over the competition.

Furthermore, this observation tactics allows the security team to differentiate between users using additional software and player skill, as well as unusual game occurrences due to lag or packet loss.

“100 per cent committed”

“We want players to know that we are 100 per cent committed to providing a fair gameplay experience for everyone,” said Tencent Games general manager of global publishing department Vincent Wang.

“We take enormous pride in the game we work on every day, and cheaters cheapen all of our work. We’re doing everything possible to keep cheaters out of our game, and hundreds of team members are dedicated to this task.”

PUBG Corp recently opened a new game development studio called Striking Distance that will be headed up by former Sledgehammer Games co-founder and general manager Glen Schofield.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

