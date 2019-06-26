Job News

PUBG Corp opens new game development studio Striking Distance

PUBG Corp opens new game development studio Striking Distance
By , Staff Writer

PUBG Corp has unveiled a new game development studio called Striking Distance that will be headed up by former Sledgehammer Games co-founder and general manager Glen Schofield.

Striking Distance is located in San Ramon, California and will be working on an “original narrative experience” set within the PUBG Universe, which PUBG Corp will then publish.

Prior to Sledgehammer Games, Schofield acted as vice president and general manager at Visceral Games, where he worked on the critically acclaimed Dead Space series.

Utilising his 28 years in the games industry, Schofield will take the role of CEO at Striking Distance.

“Tell incredible stories”

“Throughout my career, I’ve had a lot of opportunities to make some remarkable games that tell incredible stories, and each of them has meant something special to me,” said Schofield in a statement.

“But now, those learnings will help me build a triple-A team that can explore new designs and concepts at Striking Distance. As a creative, the freedom to explore the PUBG universe has me excited about the possibilities, which I view as beyond the battle royale genre

“Today represents a special moment for me and I’m so thankful to be taking this journey with the team at PUBG Corporation.”

PUBG Mobile has had a bit of resurgence as of late, with the hit battle royale game racking up more than 50 million daily active users outside of China.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

as News Jun 14th, 2019

PUBG Mobile racks up 50 million daily active users outside of China

as News Apr 24th, 2019

Nepal Supreme Court suspends PUBG ban

as News Apr 23rd, 2019

Mobile picks up $65m of PUBG Corp's $920m sales in 2018

as News Apr 12th, 2019

PUBG banned in Nepal over addiction concerns in young children

as News Apr 1st, 2019

India police lift PUBG Mobile ban in Ahmedabad

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies