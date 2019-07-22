Ex-Visceral GM Steve Papoutsis headlines new recruits at PUBG Corp's Striking Distance studio

The former general manager of now-defunct Visceral Games Steve Papoutsis has joined PUBG Corp's new Striking Distance studio.

As reported by VGC, the ex-GM has came on board as chief development officer this month having spent 14 months at VR animation firm Baobab Studios. Papoutsis left his VP role at Electronic Arts in 2018, having worked at the Redwood-based games giant for 13 years.

The new chief development officer isn't the new hire at the PUBG Corp development outfit. Stacey Hirata has joined as COO, previously working as president and chief marketing officer for Indigo 7 Silicon Valley. Sledgehammer vet Patrick Boswick has been hired as head of talent acquisition having spent over four years at the Call of Duty maker.

Senior concept artist Robin Chyo has been snapped up having worked at Telltale Games, FunPlus, Gree and Kabam, while Sledgehammer and Ascendant Studios alum Scott Whitney has been hired as senior narrative designer.

