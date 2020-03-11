News

PUBG Corp chief Kim Chang-han takes top job at Krafton Game Union

PUBG Corp chief Kim Chang-han takes top job at Krafton Game Union
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

The CEO of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds developer PUBG Corp Kim Chang-han (pictured) is apparently taking the CEO job at parent company Krafton Game Union.

That's according to Korean news outlet Pulse, which reports that the change was announced to staff by chairman Chang Byung-gyu on Thursday last week. Kim Chang-han replaces Kim Hyo-sub, who has resigned from the role.

More rumours

There are also rumours that Krafton Game Union will be going public in the new future. The company has already seen some big investment from the likes of Chinese tech and entertainment giant Tencent.

Krafton Game Union was created by Bluehole in 2018 as a parent brand to its games brands which included PUBG Corp.

Bluehole saw huge success off the back of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds. Earlier this month, PUBG Mobile brought in a colourblind mode. In January, the game genereated $176.3 million in revenue. Furthermore, it hit the $1.5 billion milestone in December 2019.

This story was originally posted on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

Job News Jul 22nd, 2019

Ex-Visceral GM Steve Papoutsis headlines new recruits at PUBG Corp's Striking Distance studio

Job News Jun 26th, 2019

PUBG Corp opens new game development studio Striking Distance

News Oct 29th, 2019

PUBG Mobile rolls out real-time anti-cheat system

News Jul 30th, 2019

Epic Games “one of our best partners” says PUBG Corp

News Jun 14th, 2019

PUBG Mobile racks up 50 million daily active users outside of China

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies