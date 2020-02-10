PUBG Mobile generated $176.3 million in revenue in January 2020

PUBG Mobile was the highest-grossing mobile game in January 2020 according to Sensor Tower.
Tencent's title generated $176.3 million, four times what it earned in January 2019. In China - where the game is known as Game For Peace - 52.8 per cent of the total revenue was earned.
The second highest-grossing country was the US with 13.7 per cent, followed by Turkey in third with 5.5 per cent of total revenue. In December 2019, PUBG Mobile exceeded $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue.
Tencent grabbed second place too with Honor of Kings, which brought in more than $151.3 million. This represents an increase of 25 per cent year-on-year, with 94.6 per cent of its revenue coming from China.
Other top players
The third highest-grossing game last month was King's Candy Crush Saga - the company is currently rumoured to be bringing Crash Bandicoot back to mobile.
In fourth, having generated $88.3 million was AFK Arena by Chinese firm Lilith Games - its launch in China last month is likely the cause of increased revenue. Closing out the top 5 is Supercell's Clash of Clans - December 2019 proved to be the game's best-ever month for revenue.
At the bottom of the Top Ten is a second Lilith Games title, Rise of Kingdoms. January 2020 was the game's best month in terms of revenue, generating $63.1 million.
