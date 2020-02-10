News

PUBG Mobile generated $176.3 million in revenue in January 2020

PUBG Mobile generated $176.3 million in revenue in January 2020
By , Staff Writer

PUBG Mobile was the highest-grossing mobile game in January 2020 according to Sensor Tower.

Tencent's title generated $176.3 million, four times what it earned in January 2019. In China - where the game is known as Game For Peace - 52.8 per cent of the total revenue was earned.

The second highest-grossing country was the US with 13.7 per cent, followed by Turkey in third with 5.5 per cent of total revenue. In December 2019, PUBG Mobile exceeded $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue.

Tencent grabbed second place too with Honor of Kings, which brought in more than $151.3 million. This represents an increase of 25 per cent year-on-year, with 94.6 per cent of its revenue coming from China.

Other top players

The third highest-grossing game last month was King's Candy Crush Saga - the company is currently rumoured to be bringing Crash Bandicoot back to mobile.

In fourth, having generated $88.3 million was AFK Arena by Chinese firm Lilith Games - its launch in China last month is likely the cause of increased revenue. Closing out the top 5 is Supercell's Clash of Clans - December 2019 proved to be the game's best-ever month for revenue.

At the bottom of the Top Ten is a second Lilith Games title, Rise of Kingdoms. January 2020 was the game's best month in terms of revenue, generating $63.1 million.

Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Aug 12th, 2019

Tencent was the top grossing global apps publisher in July

News Oct 11th, 2019

Tencent tops September mobile publisher grossing chart

5 List Oct 1st, 2019

The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2019

4 News Jan 30th, 2020

Coin Master was the top-earning mobile title in Europe in 2019

News Jan 14th, 2020

Mobile games revenue increased by 13% to $61.7 billion in 2019

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies