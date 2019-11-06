News

Playtika considers international IPO after Chinese deal fails again

Playtika considers international IPO after Chinese deal fails again
By , Staff Writer

Israeli-based, Chinese-owned social casino games firm Playtika is making plans for an international IPO after its most recent deal fell through.

As reported by Caixin Global, Chinese developer Giant Network has been looking to purchase the company from current owner Alpha Frontier for a number of years

Giant deal off

Originally Giant - which is itself floated in Shenzhen - made an offer of ¥30.5 ($4.3 billion) for Playtika but this was put on hold following questions from the stock exchange regulator. 

Two more deals at higher valuations also failed with concerns over how the company's business as an operator of social casino games fitting within Chinese overall restrictions on gambling and the impact this could have on Giant's status as a publicly-owned company.

Playtika recently expanded into new genres, acquiring Helsinki-based Best Fiends developer Seriously and Berlin-based Wooga


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Aug 1st, 2016

Chinese consortium trumps Netmarble to acquire Playtika for $4.4 billion

1 News Sep 10th, 2019

Giant Network shows dark fantasy title Pascal’s Wager at Apple Conference

Job News May 22nd, 2019

Playtika eyes rapid development with new casual games division

News Jan 30th, 2019

Israeli publisher Playtika has opened new R&D office in Bucharest

Interview May 24th, 2018

Why Playtika has created a warchest to invest up to $400 million in companies around the world

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies