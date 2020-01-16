Cocos launches Cocos Play for easy integration of HTML5 game centres

Mobile gaming engine and tools developer Cocos has revealed a new service for delivering hypercasual games inside an app.

Cocos Play is a platform designed to allow any app developer to implement their own customised game centre within their app. The game centre will host mini-games and hypercasual HTML5 titles.

On the games side, Cocos Play will also allow HTML5 developers to integrate their own games onto the platform, with monetisation coming from rewarded video and interstitial ads.

Getting out there

"Cocos has helped many apps in the past expand their instant gaming ecosystem, including both Facebook and WeChat," said Cocos VP Cynthia Du.

"We've done this by providing a technical and infrastructure runtime solution that transfers HTML5 games into native app mini games and provides players rich gaming content that doesn't need downloading and is based on their gaming habits.

"Our runtime solution also allows added features creating gameplay experiences similar to any native game you'd play. This includes secure control over game content and using built-in phone functionality."

Cocos is perhaps best known for its Cocos2d-x development engine, though the firm also tried its hand at blockchain in September 2018 when it raised $40 million for the development of Cocos-BCX.