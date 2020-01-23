Double Eleven to open new studio in Malaysia

Publisher and developer Double Eleven has set up shop in Malaysia.

A new development studio will open in March and will be located in the nation's capital of Kuala Lumpur. Recruitment for the new space will begin in February, with the firm seeking a new studio head, full-time developers and management positions.

Heading to Asia

"Great international talent, a burgeoning games community and active support from the Malaysian government, make it an easy decision to expand our operations into Kuala Lumpur," said Double Eleven CEO and founder Lee Hutchinson (pictured).

"We're building Double Eleven Malaysia our way; it's going to be a great place to work and we're looking forward to the new team there becoming part of our tribe. At the same time, we're continuing to invest in our UK headquarters and make key hires within our development and management teams.

"Our Malaysian studio will be there to support and bolster the incredible teams we have working in the UK. The Asian market is a huge player on the global stage, and we want to be at the vanguard of this exciting new hotbed of our industry."

