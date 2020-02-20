News

Pre-registration for War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius has begun

By , Staff Writer

Pre-registration for Square Enix's War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius has begun.

The tactical RPG is set for release in Spring 2020 for both iOS and Android devices. Since its launch in Japan last year, the game has been installed more than nine million times.

Composer Noriyasu Agematsu will be returning following his work on the original Brave Exvius. Final Fantasy series artist Isamu Kamikokuryo will also be providing art for the game.

Being rewarded

The pre-registration campaign doesn't currently have an end date, and its milestones are surprisingly small. The top tier of the campaign requires just 300,000 sign-ups.

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius was first announced at E3 2019 following its Japanese reveal. The original title has proven successful for Square Enix, which recently canned fellow mobile title Mobius Final Fantasy.

Square Enix has a second mobile title set for a Spring 2020 release, Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road - previously known as Project Xehanort.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

