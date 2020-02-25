Sony Pictures teams with Smilegate for Crossfire film adaption

South Korean blockbuster free-to-play games IP Crossfire is finally coming to the silver screen.

As reported by Variety, developer and publisher Smilegate has partnered up with Sony Pictures for the flick, while Tencent Pictures also coming on board to co-produce and co-finance. The Chinese tech and entertainment giant is Smilegate's local publisher for Crossfire.

After being announced back in October 2015, American novelist Chuck Hogan has now written a screenplay, while The Fast and Furious producer Neil Moritz is poised to produce the flick via his Original Film company.

One billion users

Though huge in both China and Korea, the Crossfire brand hasn't really translated to the West, though a remake called Crossfire X was announced at E3 2019 by Microsoft and is coming out this year.

Crossfire launched back in 2007 and boasts one billion users to date with a high of a whopping six million concurrent users.

SEGA and Paramount Pictures recently found success with the Sonic the Hedgehog film, which has now grossed more than $200 million worldwide since launching in cinemas.

