News

Sony Pictures teams with Smilegate for Crossfire film adaption

Date Type Companies involved Size
February 25th, 2020 partnership Smilegate
Sony Pictures Entertainment 		Not disclosed
Sony Pictures teams with Smilegate for Crossfire film adaption
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

South Korean blockbuster free-to-play games IP Crossfire is finally coming to the silver screen.

As reported by Variety, developer and publisher Smilegate has partnered up with Sony Pictures for the flick, while Tencent Pictures also coming on board to co-produce and co-finance. The Chinese tech and entertainment giant is Smilegate's local publisher for Crossfire.

After being announced back in October 2015, American novelist Chuck Hogan has now written a screenplay, while The Fast and Furious producer Neil Moritz is poised to produce the flick via his Original Film company.

One billion users

Though huge in both China and Korea, the Crossfire brand hasn't really translated to the West, though a remake called Crossfire X was announced at E3 2019 by Microsoft and is coming out this year.

Crossfire launched back in 2007 and boasts one billion users to date with a high of a whopping six million concurrent users.

SEGA and Paramount Pictures recently found success with the Sonic the Hedgehog film, which has now grossed more than $200 million worldwide since launching in cinemas.

Read the full story on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Apr 23rd, 2018

Rovio confirms Angry Birds Movie 2 for September 20th 2019

News May 22nd, 2017

The Angry Birds Movie 2 flies into cinemas September 2019

News May 17th, 2017

ZiMAD partners with Sony Pictures to bring blockbuster film brands to Magic Jigsaw Puzzles game

News Apr 11th, 2019

Games2win partners with Sony Pictures to launch mobile games based off iconic Indian show CID

News Jan 15th, 2019

Sony Pictures and AT&T reportedly looking to sell off GSN Games

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies