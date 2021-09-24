Garena partners with Sony to bring Venom to Free Fire

Garena and Sony Pictures Entertainment have revealed a partnership to bring Venom into battle royale Free Fire.
The partnership is ahead of the upcoming theatrical release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, scheduled for October 15th.
The crossover event will launch ahead of the movie on October 10th and will feature elements of titular character Venom and the movie’s antagonist Carnage via exclusive in-game collectables, items, and costume bundles.
Additionally, as part of the partnership, the upcoming movie is expected to feature references to Free Fire.
The partnership marks the first movie crossover to appear in Free Fire.
Soon come chaos, chaos come soon
"This collaboration with Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a huge milestone for us and our players all over the world," said Garena producer Harold Teo.
"The iconic character reflects a key component of Free Fire gameplay – creating chaos and eliminating enemies to survive – and is part of our commitment to offering memorable experiences for our global community."
Sony Pictures Entertainment executive vice president of brand strategy and global partnerships Jeffrey Godsick added: "We are always looking for new ways to deliver immersive entertainment to fans.
"We are excited to be working with Free Fire and its engaged community of players to amplify the Venom: Let There Be Carnage movie experience. We hope that fans enjoy what we have in store for them."
Garena’s graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, Free Fire Max, is scheduled to be released worldwide on September 28th and will allow players to crossover accounts from its predecessor.
