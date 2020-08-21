News

Smilegate teams with Amazon to bring one of its games to the West next year

August 21st, 2020 partnership Amazon Game Studios
Smilegate 		Not disclosed
Smilegate teams with Amazon to bring one of its games to the West next year
By , Staff Writer

Crossfire creator Smilegate has partnered with Amazon Games to bring one of its games to a Western audience next year.

Very few details were given, but Smilegate CEO Chi Won Gil did explain that the companies "will combine our respective expertise to introduce one of our AAA games to Western players."

Best known for CrossFire, the South Korean developer's FPS has got more than 670 million registered users and boasts eight million concurrent players around the world. Earlier this year, Sony Pictures and Smilegate teamed up to begin work on a Crossfire film adaptation.

"Strong track record"

"Amazon Games is committed to bringing our customers the most engaging game experiences, both through our own internal development teams and from the very best external development studios around the world," said Amazon Games vice president Christoph Hartmann.

"Smilegate has a strong track record of creating big games that players love, built to offer years of enjoyment — exactly the type of best-in-class, living, growing online games we want to bring our customers."

Gil added: "Amazon Games is uniquely positioned as a publisher to reach entirely new audiences through its deep commitment to customers and substantial games publishing resources and channels, including Twitch, Prime Gaming, AWS, and more."


