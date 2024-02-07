PGC Stories: "I connected with lots of fantastic people in the industry"

Pocket Gamer Connects is all about bringing the industry together to learn, network and build great new business partnerships.

This year, we’re be celebrating 10 years since the conference began, and we'll be bringing those celebrations to our next show: Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco, which takes place on March 18th to 19th.

On the fence about heading to the event? As part of our look back at the last 10 years, we’ve been asking attendees for their best stories from the show floor and how the conference series has helped build their business and career.

Below, Global Game Jam director of community engagement Tarja Porkka-Kontturi and Smilegate senior external development manager Jiwon Kim share their favourite PGC memories.

You can share your own memories too by filling out this form - and you’ll be in with a chance to win two free PGC tickets in 2024!

"A great experience"

"I felt so incredible belonging when I was able to participate PGC remotely as one of the hybrid panelists," said Porkka-Kontturi.

"It was a great experience, and well guided by the professional and always kind PGC staff! I connected with lots of fantastic people in the industry and even made a couple new friends. One of the best remote conference experiences I've ever had.

"I posted about it back then."

"Helpful and inspiring"

Also sharing their story, Smilegate's Jiwon Kim discusses his experience at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto last year.

"I loved the session from Keywords about working with external developers at PGC Toronto," said Kim.

"I switched my position as a external development manager at my company in the early of last year and I had a lot of issues to handle it. This session was really helpful and inspiring."

