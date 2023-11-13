PGC Stories: "I was inspired and it led me to start up my own business"

Pocket Gamer Connects is all about bringing the industry together to learn, network and build great new business partnerships.

In 2024 we’ll be celebrating 10 years since the conference began, kicking off with Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024 on January 22nd to 23rd.

Still on the fence about heading to the event? As part of our look back at the last 10 years, we’ve been asking attendees for their best stories from the show floor and how the conference has helped build their business and career.

Below, DragonfiAR founder and director Alan Boyce and Modern Wolf Communications and PR Manager Sophie Atkin share their favourite PGC memories.

You can share your own memories too by filling out this form - and you’ll be in with a chance to win two free PGC tickets in 2024!

"I was inspired"

DragonfiAR founder and director Alan Boyce told PocketGamer.biz that Pocket Gamer Connects London gave him the chance to network with peers and even influenced his decision to start his own business.

"I was one of several UK indies invited to the I heart indie event within PG Connects 2015 by Amazon for FireTV," said Boyce.

"Previously I had been a software developer (web and Windows) and developed games in my spare time. The Pocket gamer event connected me with like minded indies and allowed me to meet and talk with Peter Molyneux. I was inspired and it led me to start up my own business."

DragonfiAR's Alan Boyce (second from left) at Pocket Gamer Connects

Insightful sessions

Modern Wolf Communications and PR Manager Sophie Atkin said the insights and takeaways from the conference session were a key benefit of attending PGC.

"PGC events allowed me to meet some wonderful people in the industry who I am still friends with today," said Atkin.

"Hosting panels has been a highlight for me, mixing with folks from all over the industry and the world and the amount you take away from each session is so rewarding."

Book your ticket now

Whether you’re looking to learn about the latest industry trends, gain development insights, network with your peers or sign a new partnership, PGC London has something for everyone.

You can purchase tickets to PGC London, which takes place on January 22nd to 23rd, 2024, here.