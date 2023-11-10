PGC Stories: "PGC has played a significant role in Tamatem Games' success"

Pocket Gamer Connects is all about bringing the industry together to learn, network and build great new business partnerships.

In 2024 we’ll be celebrating 10 years since the conference began, kicking off with Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024 on January 22nd to 23rd.

Still on the fence about heading to the event? As part of our look back at the last 10 years, we’ve been asking attendees for their best stories from the show floor and how the conference has helped build their business and career.

Below, Tamatem Games PR specialist Rick Hindi shares his favourite PGC memories.

You can share your own memories too by filling out this form - and you'll be in with a chance to win two free PGC tickets in 2024!

Key partnerships

Tamatem Games PR specialist Rick Hindi told PocketGamer.biz that the publisher, which focuses on games for the MENA market, has grown alongside the conference over the past 10 years, having been founded in 2013. In fact, the company met many of its key partners at the conference on its journey to becoming one of the MENA region's most prominent games publishers.

"Tamatem Games is proud to be part of the 10th anniversary of Pocket Gamer Connect (PGC). We have been participating in PGC worldwide since the very beginning, and we have seen firsthand how the event has grown and evolved over the years," said Hindi.

"PGC is a unique and valuable event for the gaming industry. It is a place where game developers, publishers, investors, and media come together to network, share ideas, and learn about the latest trends. Tamatem Games has always been a strong supporter of PGC and we have participated in a variety of ways over the years. We have exhibited at the event, spoken in panels, and sponsored various activities. We have also used PGC to meet with potential partners and investors.

"PGC has played a significant role in Tamatem Games' success. We have met with many of our key partners at the show and we have used the event to launch new games and initiatives. We are grateful to PGC for providing us with such a valuable platform to showcase our work and connect with the gaming community.

"As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of PGC, we also celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Tamatem. We are excited to see what the future holds for the event. We are confident that the conference will continue to be a leading event for the gaming industry, and we look forward to participating in many more PGC events in the years to come."

The Tamatem Games team at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

