PGC Stories: "PGC London was where we met the people who acquired our first games startup"

Pocket Gamer Connects is all about bringing the industry together to learn, network and build great new business partnerships.

In 2024 we’ll be celebrating 10 years since the conference began, kicking off with Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024 on January 22nd to 23rd.

Still on the fence about heading to the event? As part of our look back at the last 10 years, we’ve been asking attendees for their best stories from the show floor and how the conference has helped build their business and career.

Below, Quicksave CEO Elina Arponen and Popcore senior ASO manager Marina Roglic share their favourite PGC memories.

Deal makers

Elina Arponen, CEO and co-founder of Quicksave, told PocketGamer.biz that PGC London creating the connections with the people that ultimately acquired her first company.

“I always have good memories from the PGC conferences,” said Arponen.

“It was at PGC London where we first met with the people who ended up acquiring our first games startup. We had all three founders present at the conference as we've had several times. It’s good to take the time and a bit of distance to discuss any overarching strategy together with the co-founders.

Elina Arponen, far right, with the Quicksave team at PGC Helsinki

Elina Arponen has also been a speaker at our events on numerous occasions. You can catch her talk on Instant Games from PGC London 2020 below.

Raise your profile

Popcore senior ASO manager Marina Roglic has used the show to help build her career and profile in the industry.

“I've been hearing about PGC ever since I started working in mobile five years ago,” said Roglic. “When I set off to build my own mobile marketing team and establish myself as an expert and speaker, I made it my mission to speak at PGC Helsinki. The exposure to all those fantastic people, the wide diapason of insights and knowledge that was shared during those two days is yet to be matched.”

Roglic recently spoke at PGC Helsinki about in-app events and promotional content for hybridcasual games.

