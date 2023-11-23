PGC Stories: "Back in 2012 I lamented the absence of a mobile games-specific conference"

Pocket Gamer Connects is all about bringing the industry together to learn, network and build great new business partnerships.

In 2024 we’ll be celebrating 10 years since the conference began, kicking off with Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024 on January 22nd to 23rd.

Still on the fence about heading to the event? As part of our look back at the last 10 years, we’ve been asking attendees for their best stories from the show floor and how the conference has helped build their business and career.

Below, ex-Frameplay senior director business development Laith Al-Janabi share his favourite PGC memories.

Pitching pitches

"I would like to think I gave Steel Media the idea for PG Connects," said Al-Janabi.

"Back in 2012 I met with Lisa Bissett and told her how much I enjoyed PocketGamer.biz and lamented the absence of a mobile games-specific conference. MWC was so overwhelming and I thought that the industry could sustain a business-orientated event, that would generate enough interest to bring game developer, publishers together with service provers and monetisation platforms together.

"Prior to Apps World 2012 at Earls Court, London, the idea of an event within an event called 'The Big Indie Pitch' was pitched to me, which was like a mini-PGConnects. I encouraged my then employer Vserv to be one of the first sponsors and exhibitors. Four months later the first PG Connects took place at at Borough Market, and the rest is history!

"Congratulations to Lisa, Chris, and the Steel Media Team!"

