News

PGC Stories: "Back in 2012 I lamented the absence of a mobile games-specific conference"

Ex-Frameplay senior director business development Laith Al-Janabi share his favourite PGC memories

PGC Stories: "Back in 2012 I lamented the absence of a mobile games-specific conference"
By

Pocket Gamer Connects is all about bringing the industry together to learn, network and build great new business partnerships.

In 2024 we’ll be celebrating 10 years since the conference began, kicking off with Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024 on January 22nd to 23rd.

Still on the fence about heading to the event? As part of our look back at the last 10 years, we’ve been asking attendees for their best stories from the show floor and how the conference has helped build their business and career.

Below, ex-Frameplay senior director business development Laith Al-Janabi share his favourite PGC memories.

You can share your own memories too by filling out this form - and you’ll be in with a chance to win two free PGC tickets in 2024!

Pitching pitches

"I would like to think I gave Steel Media the idea for PG Connects," said Al-Janabi.

"Back in 2012 I met with Lisa Bissett and told her how much I enjoyed PocketGamer.biz and lamented the absence of a mobile games-specific conference. MWC was so overwhelming and I thought that the industry could sustain a business-orientated event, that would generate enough interest to bring game developer, publishers together with service provers and monetisation platforms together.

"Prior to Apps World 2012 at Earls Court, London, the idea of an event within an event called 'The Big Indie Pitch' was pitched to me, which was like a mini-PGConnects. I encouraged my then employer Vserv to be one of the first sponsors and exhibitors. Four months later the first PG Connects took place at at Borough Market, and the rest is history!

"Congratulations to Lisa, Chris, and the Steel Media Team!"

Book your ticket now

Whether you’re looking to learn about the latest industry trends, gain development insights, network with your peers or sign a new partnership, PGC London has something for everyone.

You can purchase tickets to PGC London, which takes place on January 22nd to 23rd, 2024, here.


Tags:
PocketGamer.biz Staff
PocketGamer.biz Staff

Related Articles

News Nov 13th, 2023

PGC Stories: "I was inspired and it led me to start up my own business"

News Nov 10th, 2023

PGC Stories: "PGC has played a significant role in Tamatem Games' success"

News Nov 6th, 2023

PGC Stories: "PGC London was where we met the people who acquired our first games startup"

News Nov 21st, 2023

Early Bird tickets for Pocket Gamer Connects London end midnight on Thursday!

News Nov 17th, 2023

Why your company can't afford to miss Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024