PGC Stories: "When I found out there was an event that brings game developers together, I just had to attend"

Pocket Gamer Connects is all about bringing the industry together to learn, network and build great new business partnerships.

This year, we’re be celebrating 10 years since the conference began, and we'll be bringing those celebrations to our next show: Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco, which takes place on March 18th to 19th.

On the fence about heading to the event? As part of our look back at the last 10 years, we’ve been asking attendees for their stories from the show floor and how the conference series has helped build their business and career.

Below, Chris Peters, QA specialist at MAG Interactive and WINGS Interactive's communication manager Corina Diaz share their favourite PGC memories.

And you can share your own memories too by filling out this form - and you’ll be in with a chance to win two free PGC tickets in 2024!

"You also never know who you will bump into"

"When I found out there was an event that brings game developers together, I just had to attend. I have been lucky enough to be on a panel, remote and in person, a few times, sharing my knowledge and insights with attendees," says Chris Peters

"It is so refreshing to have this platform to share and learn together and wonderful to meet and connect with others in the industry. You never know who you will bump into."

"Critical to our evolution"

Also sharing their story is WINGS Interactive's Corina Diaz who tells us about her experience appearing at the show.

"In 2022, I joined PocketGamer Connects as a speaker to talk about diversity funding initiatives and their importance to the games industry. I met so many talented and ambitious developers at this talk, in particular some from marginalised groups who were actively seeking this type of funding.

"Making those connections and creating viable paths for these creators to bring their projects to market is critical to our evolution as an entertainment industry."

Book your ticket now

Whether you’re looking to learn about the latest industry trends, gain development insights, network with your peers or sign a new partnership, PGC San Francisco has something for everyone.

You can purchase tickets to PGC San Francisco, which takes place on March 18th to 19th, 2024, here.