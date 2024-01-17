PGC Stories: "It's so refreshing to have this platform to share and learn together"

Pocket Gamer Connects is all about bringing the industry together to learn, network and build great new business partnerships.

Next week, we’ll be celebrating 10 years since the conference began, kicking off with Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024 on January 22nd to 23rd.

Still on the fence about heading to the event? As part of our look back at the last 10 years, we’ve been asking attendees for their best stories from the show floor and how the conference has helped build their business and career.

Below, MAG Interactive QA specialist Chris Peters and Titan AI co-founder and CEO Fabien-Pierre Nicolas share their favourite PGC memories.

"You also never know who you will bump into"

"When I found out there was an event that brings many game developers together I just had to attend," said Peters.

"I have been lucky enough to be on a panel, remote and in person, a few times, sharing my knowledge and insights with attendees.

"It's so refreshing to have this platform to share and learn together and wonderful to meet and connect with others in the industry.

"You also never know who you will bump into. I bumped into Joaquin, who was an intern with us a few months before and was going back to finish off his degree."

Making connections

Also sharing their story, Titan AI co-founder and CEO Fabien-Pierre Nicolas shares how PG Connects has been a hotbed for industry networking.

"On one of my first PGC panels, I had the chance to meet Oscar Clark who was then advocating fiercely for the Unity platform," he said.

"He was such a great combination of eloquence and wit that it got me to look more into this relatively new technology company."

