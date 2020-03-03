News

PUBG Mobile's Project: Ban Pan gets beefed up with two new initiatives

By , Editor

Tencent is beefing up its anti-cheating measures for PUBG Mobile with two new initiatives designed to further stamp out cheaters and hackers.

The first of these is a "behind-the-game" video showing what the "Project: Ban Pan" security system actually does to combat cheating in the game. It showcases not only the system, but also the team working on improving the system.

Secondly, PUBG Mobile has been updated with a Death Replay functionality, allowing players to see exactly how they were killed in-game from the perspective of their opponent. This will then presumably allow players to better identify cheating, and report it as such.

Falling numbers

Tencent now says that the number of recent reported accounts has fallen by 90 per cent among daily active users compared to its peak. The anti-cheating system now hands out approximately 8,000 10-year bans every day in-game.

"Like our players, we've always had a zero-tolerance policy for cheating. To protect the fair and competitive environment of the game, creating a fair and even playing field is always one of our highest priorities," said Vincent Wang, general manager of global publishing at Tencent Games.

Project: Ban Pan was first announced back in October 2019. It works by scanning for suspected software and modified game data to track and ban cheaters and hackers.


