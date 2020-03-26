News

Capcom's Shinsekai: Into the Depths is the latest Apple Arcade exclusive to jump to Switch

Capcom's Shinsekai: Into the Depths is the latest Apple Arcade exclusive to jump to Switch
By , Editor

Capcom's Shinsekai: Into the Depths is the latest Apple Arcade game to make the leap from the subscription platform to Nintendo's Switch.

The port was announced in a surprise Nintendo Direct Mini earlier today. It was launched on Switch shortly after the end of the Direct.

Shinsekai's Switch release comes with a new game mode, Another Dive, and a Jukebox Mode for players to adjust the soundtrack with. Both these updates were added to the Apple Arcade version earlier today.

Clear your afternoons

Nintendo's surprise also included information about new titles such as Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition and Bravely Default II, alongside updates on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC. You can watch the full video below.

Shinsekai: Into the Depths is the latest in a growing list of Apple Arcade exclusives moving beyond iOS. During the most recent Nintendo Indie World Showcase, it was revealed that Exit the Gungeon was making the leap to Switch as well.

Apple Arcade continues to sporadically add new games to the platform, all of which we are tracking in one enormous list. We still feel that the marketing around the Arcade needs kicking into a higher gear, however.

PG Connects Digital #1 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from April 6th to the 10th. You can register for the online event here.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

Related Articles

News Mar 17th, 2020

Dodge Roll Games and thatgamecompany bringing mobile titles to Switch in 2020

News Feb 27th, 2020

Update: Square Enix, Capcom and more cancel appearances at PAX East due to coronavirus concerns

News Feb 6th, 2020

Capcom returning to Western casual market with Snoopy Puzzle Journey

News Feb 4th, 2020

Capcom sales fall to $485 million despite growth in mobile revenues

4 News Dec 16th, 2019

Devil May Cry: Pinnacle of Combat slashes its way to 500,000 pre-registrations

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies