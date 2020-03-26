Capcom's Shinsekai: Into the Depths is the latest Apple Arcade exclusive to jump to Switch

Capcom's Shinsekai: Into the Depths is the latest Apple Arcade game to make the leap from the subscription platform to Nintendo's Switch.

The port was announced in a surprise Nintendo Direct Mini earlier today. It was launched on Switch shortly after the end of the Direct.

Shinsekai's Switch release comes with a new game mode, Another Dive, and a Jukebox Mode for players to adjust the soundtrack with. Both these updates were added to the Apple Arcade version earlier today.

Clear your afternoons

Nintendo's surprise also included information about new titles such as Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition and Bravely Default II, alongside updates on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC. You can watch the full video below.

Shinsekai: Into the Depths is the latest in a growing list of Apple Arcade exclusives moving beyond iOS. During the most recent Nintendo Indie World Showcase, it was revealed that Exit the Gungeon was making the leap to Switch as well.

Apple Arcade continues to sporadically add new games to the platform, all of which we are tracking in one enormous list. We still feel that the marketing around the Arcade needs kicking into a higher gear, however.

