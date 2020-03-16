Update: All 112 Apple Arcade games available now

Apple launched its mobile game subscription service Apple Arcade on September 19th, 2019, featuring a host of exclusive titles that were developed specifically for the platform.
With the iPhone maker rolling out new games on a weekly basis, here at PocketGamer.biz we've created a list that includes every game currently available on the service. There are over 100 games so far, from the likes of Sayonara Wild Hearts and Grindstone to LEGO Builders Journey and Sonic Racing.
Subscribers of Apple Arcade can play games across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, with users able to switch between devices and pick up where they previously left off.
Apple Arcade can be signed up to for $4.99 a month with a free trial available for those who are curious.
See below for the full list of Apple Arcade games:
- Agent Intercept - PikPok
- Assemble With Care - usTwo
- ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree - Wildboy Studios
- Ballistic Baseball - Gameloft
- BattleSky Brigade - Battlebrew
- Big Time Sports - Frosty Pop
- Bleak Sword - Devolver Digital
- Butter Royale - Mighty Bear Games
- Card of Darkness - Zach Gage
- Cardpocalypse - Versus Evil
- Cat Quest II - The Gentlebros
- Charrua Soccer - Batovi Games Studio
- ChuChu Rocket! Universe - Sega
- Cricket Through the Ages - Devolver Digital
- Crossy Road Castle - Hipster Whale
- Dead End Job - Headup
- Dear Reader - Local No. 12
- Decoherence - Electro Estudios
- Discolored - Shifty Eye
- Dodo Peak - Moving Pieces
- Doomsday Vault - Flightless
- Don't Bug Me - Frosty Pop
- Down in Bermuda - Yak and Co
- Dread Nautical - Zen Studios
- EarthNight - Cleaversoft
- Exit the Gungeon - Devolver Digital
- Explottens - Werplay Priv.
- Fallen Knight - FairPlay Studios
- Fledgling Heroes - Brendan Watts
- Frogger in Toy Town - Konami
- Grindstone - Capybara Games
- Guildlings - Sirvo Studios
- Hexaflip: The Action Puzzler - David Marquardt
- Hogwash - Bossa Studios
- Hot Lava - Klei Entertainment
- HyperBrawl Tournaments - Milky Tea Studios
- Inmost - Chucklefish
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivù - Mografi
- Jumper Jon - Esteban Duran
- King's League II - Kurechii
- Kings of the Castle - Frosty Pop
- LEGO Brawls - LEGO
- LEGO Builders Journey - LEGO
- Lifelike: Chapter One - Kunabi Brother
- Lifeslide - Block Zero Games
- Loud House: Outta Control - Nickelodeon
- Manifold Garden - William Chyr Studio
- Marble It Up: Mayhem!
- Mind Symphony - Rogue Games
- Mini Motorways - Dinosaur Polo Club
- Monomals - Picomy
- Murder Mystery Machine - Blazing Griffin
- Mutazione - Die Gute Fabrik
- Neo Cab - Surprise Attack Games
- Nightmare Farm - Hit-Point Co.
- No Way Home - SMG Studio
- Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Kingdom - Cornfox & Bros
- Operator 41 - Shifty Eye Games
- Outlanders - Pomelo Games
- Over the Alps - Stave Studios
- Overland - Finji
- Pac-Man Party Royale
- Painty Mob - Devolver Digital
- Patterned - Borderleap
- Pilgrims - Amanita Design
- Possessions - Noodlecake Studios
- Projection: First Light - Blowfish Studios
- Punch Planet - Block Zero Games
- Rayman Mini - Ubisoft
- Red Reign - Ninja Kiwi
- Redout: Space Assault - 34BigThings
- Rosie's Reality - RosieReality
- Roundguard - Wonderbelly Games
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - Annapurna Interactive
- Secret Oops! - Mixedbag Srl
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens - WayForward Technologies
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - Capcom
- Shockrods - Stainless Games
- Skate City - Snowman
- Sneaky Sasquatch - Rac7 Games
- Sociable Soccer - Rogue Games
- Sonic Racing - Sega
- Spaceland - Tortuga Team
- Speed Demons - Radiangames
- Spek - Rac7 Games
- Spelldrifter - Free Range Games
- Spidersaurs - Wayforward Technologies
- Star Fetched - Crescent Moon Games
- Stela - SkyBox Labs
- Stellar Commanders - Blindflug Studios
- Stranded Sails - Shifty Eye Games
- Super Impossible Road - Rogue Games
- Super Mega Mini Party - Red Games Co.
- Takeshi and Hiroshi - Oink Games
- Tales of Memo - Tendays Studio
- Tangle Tower - SFB Games
- The Enchanted World - Noodlecake Studios
- The Get Out Kids - Frosty Pop
- The Mosaic - Raw Fury
- The Pinball Wizard - Frosty Pop
- Things That Go Bump - Tinybop
- Tint - Lykke Studios
- Towaga: Among Shadows - Sunnyside Games
- UFO on Tape: First Contact - Revolutionary Concepts
- Ultimate Rivals: The Rink - Bit Fry Game Studios
- Unleash the Light - Cartoon Network
- Various Daylife - Square Enix
- Way of the Turtle - Illusion Labs
- What The Golf? - The Label
- Where Cards Fall - Snowman
- Word Laces - Minimega
- Yaga The Roleplaying Folktale - Versus Evil
Keep us honest: If you believe there is an error with the list or think we are missing a game or two, please feel free to send an email to matthew.forde@steelmedianetwork.com.
