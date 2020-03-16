Update: All 112 Apple Arcade games available now

Apple launched its mobile game subscription service Apple Arcade on September 19th, 2019, featuring a host of exclusive titles that were developed specifically for the platform.

With the iPhone maker rolling out new games on a weekly basis, here at PocketGamer.biz we've created a list that includes every game currently available on the service. There are over 100 games so far, from the likes of Sayonara Wild Hearts and Grindstone to LEGO Builders Journey and Sonic Racing.

Subscribers of Apple Arcade can play games across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, with users able to switch between devices and pick up where they previously left off.

Apple Arcade can be signed up to for $4.99 a month with a free trial available for those who are curious.

See below for the full list of Apple Arcade games:

Agent Intercept - PikPok

Assemble With Care - usTwo

ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree - Wildboy Studios

Ballistic Baseball - Gameloft

BattleSky Brigade - Battlebrew

Big Time Sports - Frosty Pop

Bleak Sword - Devolver Digital

Butter Royale - Mighty Bear Games

Card of Darkness - Zach Gage

Cardpocalypse - Versus Evil

Cat Quest II - The Gentlebros

Charrua Soccer - Batovi Games Studio

ChuChu Rocket! Universe - Sega

Cricket Through the Ages - Devolver Digital

Crossy Road Castle - Hipster Whale

Dead End Job - Headup

Dear Reader - Local No. 12

Decoherence - Electro Estudios

Discolored - Shifty Eye

Dodo Peak - Moving Pieces

Doomsday Vault - Flightless

Don't Bug Me - Frosty Pop

Down in Bermuda - Yak and Co

Dread Nautical - Zen Studios

EarthNight - Cleaversoft

Exit the Gungeon - Devolver Digital

Explottens - Werplay Priv.

Fallen Knight - FairPlay Studios

Fledgling Heroes - Brendan Watts

Frogger in Toy Town - Konami

Grindstone - Capybara Games

Guildlings - Sirvo Studios

Hexaflip: The Action Puzzler - David Marquardt

Hogwash - Bossa Studios

Hot Lava - Klei Entertainment

HyperBrawl Tournaments - Milky Tea Studios

Inmost - Chucklefish

Jenny LeClue: Detectivù - Mografi

Jumper Jon - Esteban Duran

King's League II - Kurechii

Kings of the Castle - Frosty Pop

LEGO Brawls - LEGO

LEGO Builders Journey - LEGO

Lifelike: Chapter One - Kunabi Brother

Lifeslide - Block Zero Games

Loud House: Outta Control - Nickelodeon

Manifold Garden - William Chyr Studio

Marble It Up: Mayhem!

Mind Symphony - Rogue Games

Mini Motorways - Dinosaur Polo Club

Monomals - Picomy

Murder Mystery Machine - Blazing Griffin

Mutazione - Die Gute Fabrik

Neo Cab - Surprise Attack Games

Nightmare Farm - Hit-Point Co.

No Way Home - SMG Studio

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Kingdom - Cornfox & Bros

Operator 41 - Shifty Eye Games

Outlanders - Pomelo Games

Over the Alps - Stave Studios

Overland - Finji

Pac-Man Party Royale

Painty Mob - Devolver Digital

Patterned - Borderleap

Pilgrims - Amanita Design

Possessions - Noodlecake Studios

Projection: First Light - Blowfish Studios

Punch Planet - Block Zero Games

Rayman Mini - Ubisoft

Red Reign - Ninja Kiwi

Redout: Space Assault - 34BigThings

Rosie's Reality - RosieReality

Roundguard - Wonderbelly Games

Sayonara Wild Hearts - Annapurna Interactive

Secret Oops! - Mixedbag Srl

Shantae and the Seven Sirens - WayForward Technologies

Shinsekai Into the Depths - Capcom

Shockrods - Stainless Games

Skate City - Snowman

Sneaky Sasquatch - Rac7 Games

Sociable Soccer - Rogue Games

Sonic Racing - Sega

Spaceland - Tortuga Team

Speed Demons - Radiangames

Spek - Rac7 Games

Spelldrifter - Free Range Games

Spidersaurs - Wayforward Technologies

Star Fetched - Crescent Moon Games

Stela - SkyBox Labs

Stellar Commanders - Blindflug Studios

Stranded Sails - Shifty Eye Games

Super Impossible Road - Rogue Games

Super Mega Mini Party - Red Games Co.

Takeshi and Hiroshi - Oink Games

Tales of Memo - Tendays Studio

Tangle Tower - SFB Games

The Enchanted World - Noodlecake Studios

The Get Out Kids - Frosty Pop

The Mosaic - Raw Fury

The Pinball Wizard - Frosty Pop

Things That Go Bump - Tinybop

Tint - Lykke Studios

Towaga: Among Shadows - Sunnyside Games

UFO on Tape: First Contact - Revolutionary Concepts

Ultimate Rivals: The Rink - Bit Fry Game Studios

Unleash the Light - Cartoon Network

Various Daylife - Square Enix

Way of the Turtle - Illusion Labs

What The Golf? - The Label

Where Cards Fall - Snowman

Word Laces - Minimega

Yaga The Roleplaying Folktale - Versus Evil

Keep us honest: If you believe there is an error with the list or think we are missing a game or two, please feel free to send an email to matthew.forde@steelmedianetwork.com.

