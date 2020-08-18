News

Capybara Games' Grindstone is the latest Apple Arcade exclusive to jump to Switch

Capybara Games' Grindstone is the latest Apple Arcade exclusive to jump to Switch
By , Editor

Apple Arcade is losing even more exclusives to Nintendo's Switch including standout hit Grindstone.

As announced in today's Indie World Showcase presentation, Capybara Games' puzzler will land on Nintendo's console in autumn of this year. Assuming the developer has a year-long exclusivity deal with Apple, the game will likely launch after September 19th.

Another Apple Arcade title, Takeshi & Hiroshi, launches on Switch today. It originally launched on November 8th 2019, around nine months ago.

Making the switch

While not an exclusive title, it is also worth noting that Apple Arcade game Manifold Garden has launched on Switch today too. The mind-bending puzzler was released on October 18th 2019 on PC as well as iOS.

These aren't the first games to jump from Apple Arcade to Switch, and they likely won't be the last. Both Capcom's Shinsekai: Into the Depths and Dodge Roll's Exit the Gungeon made the leap back in March 2020.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

Related Articles

as News Mar 26th, 2020

Capcom's Shinsekai: Into the Depths is the latest Apple Arcade exclusive to jump to Switch

Interview May 22nd, 2020

Making Of: How A Fold Apart used Lightning Rod Games co-founder Mark Laframboise's own long-distance relationship as its basis

News Mar 17th, 2020

Dodge Roll Games and thatgamecompany bringing mobile titles to Switch in 2020

Comment & Opinion Sep 23rd, 2019

Why Apple’s attitude to title exclusivity will make or break Apple Arcade

News Sep 18th, 2019

Sayonara Wild Hearts set to sparkle as Apple Arcade launch title

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies