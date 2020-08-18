Capybara Games' Grindstone is the latest Apple Arcade exclusive to jump to Switch

Apple Arcade is losing even more exclusives to Nintendo's Switch including standout hit Grindstone.

As announced in today's Indie World Showcase presentation, Capybara Games' puzzler will land on Nintendo's console in autumn of this year. Assuming the developer has a year-long exclusivity deal with Apple, the game will likely launch after September 19th.

Another Apple Arcade title, Takeshi & Hiroshi, launches on Switch today. It originally launched on November 8th 2019, around nine months ago.

Making the switch

While not an exclusive title, it is also worth noting that Apple Arcade game Manifold Garden has launched on Switch today too. The mind-bending puzzler was released on October 18th 2019 on PC as well as iOS.

These aren't the first games to jump from Apple Arcade to Switch, and they likely won't be the last. Both Capcom's Shinsekai: Into the Depths and Dodge Roll's Exit the Gungeon made the leap back in March 2020.