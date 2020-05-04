Honor of Kings crashes on Chinese Labor Day

Tencent's Honor of Kings – known as Arena of Valor in the west – crashed on the country's Labor Day holiday.

As reported by Abacus News, the Chinese tech giant has blamed the game's AI as it released a new game mode that allowed players to fight the artificial intelligence.

The new game mode proved popular, but when players attempted to login, the game got stuck pairing people with other players. Tencent has claimed to be working to fix the issues.

Fighting new territories

Last month, Tencent launched Arena of Valor in Russia and MENA. We caught up with the game's executive producer Ray Ning and TiMi Studios international business director to discover why Tencent wanted to focus on these new territories.