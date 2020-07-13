Square Enix is holding a closed beta for NieR Re[in]carnation in Japan

Square Enix will host closed beta in Japan for its upcoming title NieR Re[in]carnation for both iOS and Android devices from July 29th to August 5th.

As reported by Gematsu, users can register their interest now until July 26th. Overall, the publisher will accept 20,000 participants, 10,000 for each platform. However, if it receives more than 20,000 applications, Square Enix will use a lottery system, to determine who can take part.

Although not much is currently known about the game, it would appear as though the combat may have adopted a turn-based system for mobile if the new trailer is any indication.

Getting mobile

NieR Re[in]carnation is not the only mobile title that Square Enix has in the works. Earlier this year, Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, the title was released in June.

Furthermore, SINoAlice was recently released, and we thought it was so good that we named it our Game of the Week.