News

Square Enix is holding a closed beta for NieR Re[in]carnation in Japan

Square Enix is holding a closed beta for NieR Re[in]carnation in Japan
By , Staff Writer

Square Enix will host closed beta in Japan for its upcoming title NieR Re[in]carnation for both iOS and Android devices from July 29th to August 5th.

As reported by Gematsu, users can register their interest now until July 26th. Overall, the publisher will accept 20,000 participants, 10,000 for each platform. However, if it receives more than 20,000 applications, Square Enix will use a lottery system, to determine who can take part.

Although not much is currently known about the game, it would appear as though the combat may have adopted a turn-based system for mobile if the new trailer is any indication.

Getting mobile

NieR Re[in]carnation is not the only mobile title that Square Enix has in the works. Earlier this year, Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, the title was released in June.

Furthermore, SINoAlice was recently released, and we thought it was so good that we named it our Game of the Week.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News May 29th, 2020

Square Enix branches out into "entertainment AI" with forming of new company

News May 14th, 2020

Dragon Quest Walk and Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe help lift Square Enix mobile revenues to almost $1 billion

News Feb 4th, 2020

DeNA to shut down two of its games on March 31st

News Jan 28th, 2020

Square Enix and Suntory partner for Dragon Quest Walk missions via Japanese vending machines

News Jan 15th, 2020

Mobius Final Fantasy is being shut down after nearly five years

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies