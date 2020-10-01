Microsoft and Nintendo team up to bring Minecraft to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Microsoft and Nintendo have partnered to bring Minecraft Steve to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The character was revealed during a three-minute video, where Mario was knocked through the building blocks of Super Smash Bros. into the world of Minecraft. Steve will be making his debut in the Nintendo all-star fighter, alongside Alex, Zombie and Enderman, all of which are expected to work as alternative costumes.

As part of implementing the Minecraft representatives into the game, Super Smash Bros. series director Masahiro Sakurai stated that the team had to rework every existing stage so that block can be placed on them.

The characters will claim the 77th fighter slot, with four more fighters due to be added sometime in the future.

While Minecraft is developed by Mojang, the studio itself is owned by Microsoft - making this the second team-up between the two platform holders for the game. At E3 2019, the two companies collaborated to bring N64 veteran Banjo-Kazooie to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Block party

As with all new fighters, a new stage will be added at the same time. The block filled stage will take inspiration from the many ways you can create in Minecraft.

No official release date was given as to when we should expect to see Steve, Alex and co. turn up in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

More details however, will be revealed about the new character ahead of Minecraft Live on October 3rd at 16:30 CEST (15:30 UK time), during a 45-minute presentation by Sakurai. The release date is expected to be announced there as well.

Many fans have been wishing for Master Chief from the Halo series to appear in Smash Bros. for a number of years, with this latest announcement only giving more precedence for this as a real possibility.

Earlier this year, Sakurai confirmed that any in-development characters in the Fighter Pass content will likely be delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.