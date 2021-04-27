News

Sega will launch its first NFTs in summer 2021

Partners with Double Jump.Tokyo

Iconic Japanese gaming company Sega Sammy has announced it will start selling NFTs “related to its classic IP” from summer 2021.

As part of the announcement, Sega has revealed a partnership with local Japanese game company Double Jump.Tokyo.

It’s best known for the game My Crypto Heroes and its MCH+ blockchain gaming platform.

As part of the deal, Sega has also invested an undisclosed amount in Double Jump.Tokyo.

From collectibles to games

Although no details have yet been provided about Sega’s NFT launch, it has commented, it “will be the start of a sequential expansion into a variety of content, including IPs currently in development and new IPs to be released in the future”.

“In the future, we will also explore ways to effectively utilize the NFT contents owned by users,” which presumably means using NFTs in games.

Sega is just one of a growing number of game companies interested in the potential of blockchain technology.

Recently South Korean publisher Gamevil invested into a crypto exchange, while VC Play Ventures announced a new fund specifically for blockchain games


