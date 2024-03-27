News

Illuvium raises $12M funding for blockchain games

An open-world creature collector, city builder and autobattler will feature interoperable blockchain elements

Date Type Companies involved Size
March 27th, 2024 investment Illuvium $12m
By , News Editor

Blockchain games developer Illuvium has raised $12 million in a Series A funding round to bolster support for its upcoming titles within its interoperable gaming ecosystem.

The round was led by King River Capital, Arrington Capital, Animoca Capital and Spartan, with further participation from GoldenChain, Arca, Seven Capital, P2 Ventures and others. The investment brings total funding in the company to $60 million to date.

Three games, one universe

Developing "the world’s first interoperable blockchain game universe", Illuvium has plans to launch an autobattler, an open-world creature collector and a city builder, named Illumium Arena, Illumium Overworld and Illumium Zero, respectively.

While Arena and Overworld are designed for PC, Illumium Zero is a cross-platform title also on Android. The title is currently available in an alpha state for "landholders" - players who purchase in-game land and gain ownership of NFT "fuel", an important resource across all three games designed to encourage trade.

Illuvium Overworld is a creature collector that the studio has tried to draw parallels to Pocket Pair's hit title PalWorld, featuring hundreds of Illuvials to find, catch and collect.

Unlike Palworld, Overworld also features NFTs that add a level of investment and ownership, and will share compatible resources with Illuvium’s companion city builder.

Over one million people have registered for Illuvium’s games to date.


